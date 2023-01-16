Lisa Stentvedt

Growing up just outside of Bergen in Aurland, Norway, Lisa Stentvedt quickly got used to (and eventually came to love) answering travel questions and giving visitors recommendations on how to best experience her home country. This experience inspired her to start her travel blog, Fjords & Beaches.



Lisa now has over 13 years of experience writing about Norway and travel, as a contributor to both Fodor’s Essential Norway and to the Professional Association of Diving Instructions (PADI). In 2020, she was selected by Adventures by Disney to be their new Adventure Guide for Norway.



Learn more about Lisa at fjordsandbeaches.com.