Moon Norway
Moon Norway

Best Hikes, Road Trips, Scenic Fjords

by Lisa Stentvedt

On Sale

Dec 5, 2023

Page Count

400 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781640499485

Genre

Travel / Travel / Europe / Nordic Countries / Norway

Description

From majestic fjords and mountains to fairytale towns and picturesque harbors, Norway is one of a kind. Savor Scandinavian life like a local with Moon Norway. Inside you’ll find:
  • Flexible itineraries including a two week 'Best of Norway,' a long weekend in Oslo, a Lofoten road trip, and more
  • Outdoor adventures: Tip-toe across the blue-tinted ice of a glacier, climb dramatic rock formations, and trek to Tromsø to learn more about the Sami, the Indigenous people of Scandinavia. Watch the Northern Lights dance across the sky, kayak the spectacular Western fjords, and spot wildlife from puffins to polar bears
  • Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Explore an authentic Viking village, stroll and shop in sophisticated Oslo, and wander the cobblestone streets of Bergen’s historic dock area. Road-trip the Lofoten Isles for unforgettable views at every turn, marvel at the elaborate architecture of stave churches, and feast on farm-to-table cuisine
  • Honest insight from Norwegian writer Lisa Stentvedt on her beloved home country, with tips for traveling sustainably and avoiding crowds
  • Detailed maps and full-color, vibrant photos throughout
  • Focused coverage of Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger and Southern Norway, Ålesund, the Lofoten Isles, and more
  • Thorough background information on the landscape, wildlife, history, government, and culture
With Moon's practical advice and insider tips, you can experience the best of Norway.

Seeing more of Scandinavia? Check out Moon Copenhagen & Beyond.
 

About Moon Travel Guides: Moon was founded in 1973 to empower independent, active, and conscious travel. We prioritize local businesses, outdoor recreation, and traveling strategically and sustainably. Moon Travel Guides are written by local, expert authors with great stories to tell—and they can't wait to share their favorite places with you. 

For more inspiration, follow @moonguides on social media.

