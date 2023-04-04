Moon Norway

Flexible itineraries including a two week 'Best of Norway,' a long weekend in Oslo, a Lofoten road trip, and more

Outdoor adventures: Tip-toe across the blue-tinted ice of a glacier, climb dramatic rock formations, and trek to Tromsø to learn more about the Sami, the Indigenous people of Scandinavia. Watch the Northern Lights dance across the sky, kayak the spectacular Western fjords, and spot wildlife from puffins to polar bears

Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Explore an authentic Viking village, stroll and shop in sophisticated Oslo, and wander the cobblestone streets of Bergen's historic dock area. Road-trip the Lofoten Isles for unforgettable views at every turn, marvel at the elaborate architecture of stave churches, and feast on farm-to-table cuisine

Honest insight from Norwegian writer Lisa Stentvedt on her beloved home country, with tips for traveling sustainably and avoiding crowds

Detailed maps and full-color, vibrant photos throughout

Focused coverage of Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger and Southern Norway, Ålesund, the Lofoten Isles, and more

Thorough background information on the landscape, wildlife, history, government, and culture

