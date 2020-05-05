Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Pocket Athens
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves! This colorful, compact guidebook is perfect for spending a week or less in Athens:Read More
- City walks and tours: Six detailed tours and walks showcase Athens’s essential sights, including the Acropolis, a tour of the Ancient Agora, the National Archaeological Museum, and more
- Rick’s strategic advice on what experiences are worth your time and money
- What to eat and where to stay: Sip authentic ouzo at a sidewalk café, chat with locals over traditional Greek mezedes, and admire views of the Acropolis from your hotel rooftop
- Day-by-day itineraries to help you prioritize your time
- A detailed, detachable fold-out map, plus museum and city maps throughout
- Full-color, portable, and slim for exploring on-the-go
- Trip-planning practicalities like when to go, how to get around on public transit, basic Greek phrases, and more
Lightweight yet packed with valuable insight into the history and culture of Athens, Rick Steves Pocket Athens truly is a tour guide in your pocket.
Expanding your trip? Try Rick Steves Greece: Athens & the Peloponnese!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use