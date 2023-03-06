Travel writer Joanna Kalafatis has traveled all over Greece, from remote mountain villages to small sun-drenched islands most tourists have barely heard of, and is still learning about the different local cultures, perspectives, landscapes, and staggeringly diverse features of her homeland. Raised in Greece, she now lives in Los Angeles but maintains a permanent residence in Greece, spending a few months a year there and a few weeks traveling. In her blog, LosetheMap.com, Joanna seeks to promote local voices and local businesses and encourage her readers to travel responsibly and ethically. Her goal is to ensure tourist money boosts local communities and businesses as much as possible. Joanna has authored a guide to Cyprus for EasyExpat and several guides to Greece on GoOverseas.com. She is also an experienced photographer who has published two photography books, Abandoned Southern California and Abandoned Northern California.



Sarah Souli is an Athens-based journalist covering all things Greek for outlets like Vice, The Guardian, Condé Nast Traveler, Roads & Kingdoms, and more. She's been traveling to Greece for years, eventually settling in Athens several years ago with her Greek husband. Through her writing and travels, she's formed an intimate relationship with Greece's people, language, and customs, and loves seeking out the hidden gems of the Greek islands. She studied Political Science at the University of Pennsylvania, speaks French, Spanish, Arabic, and Greek, and never tires of inspiring wanderlust and learning new things about her adopted home country.