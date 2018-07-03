Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Turquoise waters, pristine beaches, world-famous rum, and a culture that welcomes you with a smile: Soak up the sun and fun with Moon Bahamas. Inside you’ll find:
  • Flexible itineraries, from a Nassau getaway to a week of island-hopping, including day trips to the Out Islands
  • Strategic advice for travelers looking for family fun, romance, nightlife, water sports, and more
  • Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Go diving to see shipwrecks, underwater sculptures, and coral reefs, snorkel with sharks, or swim with friendly pigs. Spot wild pink flamingoes, climb to a historic stone monastery at the highest point in the Bahamas, or visit the iconic Hope Town Lighthouse. Relax in an oceanfront bungalow, sip cocktails made from local rum, and hang out with locals at a fish fry
  • Honest recommendations from Nassau local Mariah Moyle on when to go, where to eat, how to get around, and where to stay, from guest cottages and beach bungalows to luxurious resorts
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Background information on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and history
  • Handy tips for families with children, LGBTQ travelers, seniors, and travelers with disabilities
Experience the real Bahamas with Moon’s practical tips and local know-how.

Genre: Travel / Travel / Caribbean & West Indies

On Sale: March 12th 2019

Price: $13.99 / $17.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 350

ISBN-13: 9781640493247

What's Inside

Travel Guide