Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Mariah Laine Moyle lived on all four corners of the United States before hopping on a sailboat heading towards the Caribbean islands in 2008. She wasn’t far into her journey when the Bahamas sidelined her with its raw natural beauty and vibrant people – one island person in particular, would eventually become her husband, giving her a reason to stay indefinitely. She has been living and traveling throughout these islands for nearly ten years, working on remote private islands of the rich and famous in the Exumas, and spending 2 ¿ years in chic and colorful Harbour Island before relocating to the “big city” of Nassau in 2016.





Dedicated to sharing her love of her adopted island home, Mariah created Out Island Life, a website and blog for those looking to buy, build, travel or relocate to the Bahamas. She writes captivating articles as she recaps accounts of her sometimes blissful, oftentimes crazy island existence, along with relevant information for Bahamas-enthusiasts. After completing the first edition of Moon Bahamas, she is now focused on writing a memoir and freelance writing for international travel publications. In her free time, she continues to explore and discover the 700 islands of the Bahamas.



