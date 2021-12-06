Moon Japan
Moon Japan

Plan Your Trip, Avoid the Crowds, and Experience the Real Japan

by Jonathan DeHart

From the world's busiest intersection to the most serene hot springs, modernity and tradition mingle in Japan. Experience the natural wonder and rich culture of a country unlike any other with Moon Japan. Inside you'll find:
  • Flexible itineraries including a two week 'Best of Japan' and a week in and around Tokyo
  • The top sights and unique experiences: Wander the shrines and temples of Ueno-koen park and stop in Tokyo National Museum for world-renowned Japanese art. Learn about samurai heritage in Sanmachi Suji or zazen meditation at the Buddhist temples of Kyoto, and get an unforgettable lesson in 20th century history at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park
  • Outdoor adventures: Hike the trails of Mt. Fuji or the river-filled valley of Kamikochi and relax in a communal onsen hot spring. Ski or snowboard at a world-class resort, surf in the Pacific off the coast of Shikoku, or dive along the coral reefs of Okinawa
  • The best local flavors: Feast on ramen or an elaborate spread of sushi, sample fresh seafood at the world's largest fish market in Tokyo, and drink your way through the famed beer scene in Sapporo
  • Honest insight from American expat and longtime Tokyo local Jonathan DeHart
  • Full-color, vibrant photos throughout
  • Detailed maps and useful tips for navigating public transportation
  • Focused coverage of Tokyo, Mt. Fuji, Kanazawa, Kyoto, Kansai, Hiroshima and Miyajima, Okinawa, Tohoku and Hokkaido, Shikoku and Kyushu, and more
  • Thorough background information on the landscape, wildlife, history, government, and culture
  • Handy tools including health and safety tips, customs and conduct, and information for LGBTQ, female, and senior travelers, as well as families and travelers with disabilities

With Moon's practical advice and insider tips, you can experience the best of Japan.

Just exploring the major cities? Check out Moon Tokyo, Kyoto & Hiroshima.

