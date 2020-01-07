Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Cross-Stitch Kit

- A 32-page mini book with simple cross-stitching instructions and four easy patterns (1 of Jack Skellington, 2 of Jack and Sally, and 1 of Zero the dog)
- 3 pieces of 4″ x 4″ cotton Aida cloth
- A 3″ embroidery hoop in which to stitch and display designs
- 2 tapestry needles
- 4 skeins of embroidery thread
“No. How jolly!” — Jack Skellington
