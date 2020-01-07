Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Cross-Stitch Kit
Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Cross-Stitch Kit

RP Minis

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762495788

USD: $9.95  /  CAD: $12.5

ON SALE: September 1st 2020

Genre: Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Needlework / Cross-stitch

PAGE COUNT: 32

We’re simply meant to be . . . cross-stitching! Bring Tim Burton’s creepy, merry tale to life with this all-in-one mini cross-stitch kit!

Perfect for crafters of any skill level, the kit includes:
  • A 32-page mini book with simple cross-stitching instructions and four easy patterns (1 of Jack Skellington, 2 of Jack and Sally, and 1 of Zero the dog)
  • 3 pieces of 4″ x 4″ cotton Aida cloth
  • A 3″ embroidery hoop in which to stitch and display designs
  • 2 tapestry needles
  • 4 skeins of embroidery thread

“How horrible our Christmas will be!” — The Mayor
“No. How jolly!” — Jack Skellington

