Peanuts Cross-Stitch brings Charles M. Schulz’s best-loved comics and characters — from Charlie Brown to Snoopy — to the crafting space, with easy-to-stitch designs, classic quotes, and enchanting art.



This charming craft title pairs the simple pleasure of cross-stitch with the enduring appeal of the Peanuts gang. With some of the most beloved characters of all time, Peanuts is a consistent source of joy and inspiration for readers of all ages. Peanuts Cross-Stitch brings this treasured brand to the world of crafts, with more than 15 stitchable designs — including playful portraits of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and Woodstock, as well as classic quotes from Charles M. Schulz’s iconic comic strips. This timeless pastime — both traditional and trending — can be done by crafters of every skill level, and is uniquely suited to the strong, graphic images associated with the Peanuts characters.



With full-color patterns and spot illustrations, Peanuts Cross-Stitch is as attractive as it is practical. And with an introduction to the characters, as well as an overview of the basics of cross-stitch embroidery, this title is both a treasure for the Peanuts fan and a source of calming, easy-to-complete activities.