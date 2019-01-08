Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tim Burton
Tim Burton is an American film director, producer, artist, writer, and animator. He is known for his dark, gothic, and eccentric horror and fantasy films such as Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Alice in Wonderland, and more.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Cross-Stitch Kit
We're simply meant to be . . . cross-stitching! Bring Tim Burton's creepy, merry tale to life with this all-in-one mini cross-stitch kit!Perfect for crafters…
Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Magnet Set
Bring your favorite characters from the beloved animated classic to any magnetic surface with Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Magnet Set!This kit includes:16 magnets…