Disney Princess Cross-Stitch
Disney Princess Cross-Stitch

22 Easy-to-Follow Patterns Featuring Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Mulan, and More!

by

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762494248

USD: $13.99  /  CAD: $18.99

ON SALE: August 20th 2019

Genre: Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Needlework / Cross-stitch

PAGE COUNT: 80

Trade Paperback
Disney Princess Cross-Stitch brings your favorite leading ladies — from Belle and Mulan to Tiana and Merida — to the craft space with easy-to-follow patterns and enchanting art.

Featuring characters from beloved classics to modern treasures, it’s a fun book for crafters of all ages and skill levels.

With profiles of each of the princesses, full-color patterns and spot illustrations throughout, easy-to-follow instructions, and an overview of cross-stitch basics, Disney Princess Cross-Stitch is as enchanting as it is practical. Grab a needle and some embroidery floss and get crafty with your favorite princesses!

Princesses included:
  • Ariel (The Little Mermaid)
  • Aurora (Sleeping Beauty)
  • Belle (Beauty and the Beast)
  • Cinderella (Cinderella)
  • Jasmine (Aladdin)
  • Merida (Brave)
  • Mulan (Mulan)
  • Pocahontas (Pocahontas)
  • Rapunzel (Tangled)
  • Snow White (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs)
  • Tiana (The Princess and the Frog)

