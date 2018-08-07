Disney Princess Cross-Stitch brings your favorite leading ladies — from Belle and Mulan to Tiana and Merida — to the craft space with easy-to-follow patterns and enchanting art.





With profiles of each of the princesses, full-color patterns and spot illustrations throughout, easy-to-follow instructions, and an overview of cross-stitch basics, Disney Princess Cross-Stitch is as enchanting as it is practical. Grab a needle and some embroidery floss and get crafty with your favorite princesses!





Princesses included:

Ariel ( The Little Mermaid )

) Aurora ( Sleeping Beauty )

) Belle ( Beauty and the Beast )

) Cinderella ( Cinderella )

) Jasmine ( Aladdin )

) Merida ( Brave )

) Mulan ( Mulan )

) Pocahontas ( Pocahontas )

) Rapunzel ( Tangled )

) Snow White ( Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs )

) Tiana (The Princess and the Frog)



Featuring characters from beloved classics to modern treasures, it’s a fun book for crafters of all ages and skill levels.