Dramatic landscapes, hauntingly beautiful ruins, and stirring myths and legends: See for yourself why this evocative country has inspired art and folklore for centuries with Moon Scotland. Inside you’ll find:
Sticking to the major cities? Check out Moon Edinburgh, Glasgow & the Isle of Skye.
- Flexible itineraries including a journey through the Highlands and Islands, day-by-day itineraries in Glasgow and Edinburgh, a tour of Scotland’s six World Heritage Sites, and more
- Strategic advice, whether you’re looking to castle-hop, trace your ancestry, go cliff-diving, or stroll through misty villages
- Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Walk along Edinburgh's historic Royal Mile, or climb the Arthur's Seat peak. Explore Neolithic burial chambers and rugged archipelagos in the north, follow the Malt Whisky Trail in Speyside, or hop on the West Highland Railway, one of the world’s most beautiful train rides. Catch a traditional music performance in Glasgow or chat with locals at a corner pub over folk music and a pint. Hike through wild moors and pine forests to deserted villages on Skye, play one of the oldest golf courses in the world, or take a seaplane over Loch Lomond for dramatic views of the Highlands
- Honest tips from Scotland expert Sally Coffey
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Background information on Scotland’s landscape, history, and cultural customs
- In-depth coverage of Edinburgh, Glasgow, Southern, Central, and Northeast Scotland, Loch Lomond, Inverness, Orkney & Shetland, the Central Highlands and the Isle of Skye, and the Outer Hebrides
- Handy tools such as visa information, a Scottish phrasebook, and tips for LGBTQ+ travelers, families with kids, and seniors
