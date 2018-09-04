Sally Coffey

Little did Sally Coffey know that a holiday with friends to the Western Highlands 12 years ago would ignite a passion for Scotland that would see her return time and time again. With each visit she would fall a little deeper in love, bewitched by the fact that no two trips are ever the same.



Ensconced in a remote loch-side cottage that New Year’s Eve, Sally and her friends were astonished when the tradition of first footing they had read about was upheld, and a trio of jovial locals appeared (seemingly from nowhere) bearing gifts, including a lump of coal and the obligatory wee dram.



Since then she’s been disarmed by the warmth of Scottish people everywhere she’s gone, from the folk pubs of Edinburgh to the shores of Loch Lomond. Her travels have taken her to the wilds of Skye and by seaplane to Oban. She’s mastered single-track roads and learned what it really means to be cold.



Born in London to Irish parents, Sally has spent the past five years writing about British travel. She was the editor of BRITAIN, the official magazine of VisitBritain for four years and has written for national newspapers, glossy travel magazines and websites.

