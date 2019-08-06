Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Runes

Unlock the Secrets of the Stones

by

Tap into ancient, magical wisdom and peek into your future with this set of beautiful glass rune stones.

Drawing on ancient Norse traditions, but perfect for the modern mystic, runes are the perfect way to enhance your fortune telling or meditation practice. These stunning stones, with traditional Elder Futhark inscriptions, will help you make predictions about your wealth, love life, happiness, and future. Kit includes:
  • 25 glass rune stones in keepsake pouch
  • Cloth to do your runes casting on
  • 88-page mini-book with instructions on rune casting
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Divination / Fortune Telling

On Sale: April 7th 2020

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780762469536

Trade Paperback
What's Inside

RP Minis