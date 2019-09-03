Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon New Orleans
Local Spots Beyond the French Quarter
The spicy scent of crawfish, the crooning of a corner saxophonist, the refreshing sip of an authentic Sazerac: New Orleans is a true sensory feast. Take a bite out of the Big Easy with Moon New Orleans.Read More
Hitting the road? Try Moon Nashville to New Orleans Road Trip. If you’re heading to more of the South’s best cities, try Moon Nashville or Moon Charleston & Savannah.
- Explore the City: Navigate by neighborhood or by activity with color-coded maps, or follow a guided neighborhood walk through Uptown, Faubourg Marigny and the Bywater, the Warehouse District, Treme, and more
- See the Sites: Learn about African American history at the Backstreet Cultural Museum and visit the oldest Black Catholic church in the country. Go paddle-boating in City Park, take a quirky step back in time at the Pharmacy Museum, and explore 300 years of history in the city’s famous cemeteries. Ride the St. Charles Streetcar, sip a little something while you shop on Magazine Street, and people-watch from the steps of St. Louis Cathedral
- Get a Taste of the City: Enjoy funky eateries serving new-school Chinese, BBQ, and Latin fusion in the Bywater, or head uptown to the classic French-Creole restaurants and corner po-boy shops. Savor sweet beignets with cafe au lait, sample Cajun classics like alligator and boudin, and dive into a delicious bowl of gumbo
- Bars and Nightlife: Sip a Sazerac or Hemingway daiquiri at the Carousel Bar, listen to the live music on Frenchmen Street, discover the best gay bars in town, and take your cocktail to go. Sample stouts at a local microbrewery, see what’s on draft at the first cidery in New Orleans, and find out where the locals go to laisser les bon temps rouler
- Local Advice from proud New Orleanian Nora McGunnigle
- Flexible, Strategic Itineraries for music lovers, foodies, history buffs, and more, plus easy day trips including Jungle Gardens, Bayou Teche Brewing, and the Blue Moon Saloon and Guesthouse
- Tips for Travelers including where to stay, how to safely bike around the city, and more, plus advice for LGBTQ visitors, international travelers, families with children, and more
- Maps and Tools like background information on the history and culture of New Orleans, easy-to-read maps, full-color photos, and neighborhood guides
Hitting the road? Try Moon Nashville to New Orleans Road Trip. If you’re heading to more of the South’s best cities, try Moon Nashville or Moon Charleston & Savannah.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use