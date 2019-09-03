Nora McGunnigle

Nora McGunnigle has lived in New Orleans for the better part of a decade. When she first arrived, she worked in a neighborhood- and community-based nonprofit called Neighborhoods Partnership Network (NPN), where she was exposed to New Orleans history: the good and the bad, overall and neighborhood-specific. She grew to know and understand people throughout the city, beyond her own social circle and Uptown enclave, and her love for New Orleans only grew stronger.



As a freelance writer, she started out covering beer culture in New Orleans, and has expanded into the city’s diverse food scene, writing about distilleries, cocktail bars, coffee, kombucha, architecture, and music. She’s written regularly for Louisiana travel magazines (GoNOLA.com, Where Traveler, Country Roads, Louisiana Kitchen & Culture, Louisiana Cookin’) and for Louisiana residents (Thrillist, Eater, The Gambit, Louisiana Cultural Vistas). You can find her on social media @beerfoodtravels, and read her work on beerfoodtravels.com.

