Moon Houston & the Texas Gulf Coast
The skyscrapers of Space City, the shoreline of the Gulf, and the intrepid spirit of the Lone Star State: Experience this exciting corner of Texas with Moon Houston & the Texas Gulf Coast. Inside you’ll find:Read More
Looking to explore more of the Lone Star State? Try Moon Austin, San Antonio & the Hill Country or Moon Texas.
- Flexible itineraries, from a long weekend in Houston to a road trip through Central Texas and the coast
- Strategic advice for history buffs, outdoor adventurers, families, and more
- The top sights and unique experiences: Marvel at the original Mission Control at the NASA Space Center or browse the compelling collections at the Contemporary Art Center. Go boating past Spanish moss and cypress trees, kayak along the shore, hike through the Big Thicket Natural Preserve, or spot rare species on a coastal birding trail. Relax on the pristine Padre Island National Seashore, and watch the sun set over the water from the top of a historic lighthouse
- The best local flavors: Dig in to authentic, smoky barbecue, classic Tex-Mex staples, and down-home Southern cooking
- Expert advice from longtime Texan Andy Rhodes on where to stay, where to eat, and how to get around
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Thorough background on the state’s culture, history, geography, and regional vernacular
