Discover brooding mountains, dense forests, and the “greatest snow on earth,” just beyond the city limits. Inside Moon Salt Lake, Park City & the Wasatch Range you’ll find:

Flexible itineraries, from a weekend in Salt Lake and Park City to day trips to nearby ski resorts and state parks

for outdoors lovers, families, craft beer enthusiasts, festival-goers, and more Outdoor adventures: Ski the legendary powder at one of Cottonwood Canyons’ four resorts, kayak the otherworldly Great Salt Lake, and venture into the vast Uinta Mountains and picnic by a high alpine lake. Climb to the top of Mount Timpanogos for sweeping views, test your nerve on a steep rock-climbing route in Little Cottonwood Canyon, or marvel at the fall color in Wasatch Mountain State Park

Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Immerse yourself the Wild West-meets-Hollywood vibe of Sundance, uncover Mormon history at Temple Square, stroll Ogden's historic main street, and kick back with a craft beer at one of Utah's many emerging breweries

Honest advice from Park City local Maya Silver on when to go, where to eat, and where to stay

Focused coverage of Salt Lake City, Park City, Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons, Ogden, the Great Salt Lake Desert, the Wasatch Back, and Oakley, Kamas, and the Uintas

Find your adventure with Moon Salt Lake, Park City & the Wasatch Range.





Looking for coverage of the whole state? Try Moon Utah. Exploring nearby? Pick up Moon Zion & Bryce.