Moon Salt Lake, Park City & the Wasatch Range
Local Spots - Getaway Ideas - Hiking & Skiing
Discover brooding mountains, dense forests, and the “greatest snow on earth,” just beyond the city limits. Inside Moon Salt Lake, Park City & the Wasatch Range you’ll find:
- Flexible itineraries, from a weekend in Salt Lake and Park City to day trips to nearby ski resorts and state parks
- Strategic advice for outdoors lovers, families, craft beer enthusiasts, festival-goers, and more
- Outdoor adventures: Ski the legendary powder at one of Cottonwood Canyons’ four resorts, kayak the otherworldly Great Salt Lake, and venture into the vast Uinta Mountains and picnic by a high alpine lake. Climb to the top of Mount Timpanogos for sweeping views, test your nerve on a steep rock-climbing route in Little Cottonwood Canyon, or marvel at the fall color in Wasatch Mountain State Park
- Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Immerse yourself the Wild West-meets-Hollywood vibe of Sundance, uncover Mormon history at Temple Square, stroll Ogden’s historic main street, and kick back with a craft beer at one of Utah’s many emerging breweries
- Honest advice from Park City local Maya Silver on when to go, where to eat, and where to stay
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Focused coverage of Salt Lake City, Park City, Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons, Ogden, the Great Salt Lake Desert, the Wasatch Back, and Oakley, Kamas, and the Uintas
- Thorough background on the culture, weather, wildlife, and history
Find your adventure with Moon Salt Lake, Park City & the Wasatch Range.
Looking for coverage of the whole state? Try Moon Utah. Exploring nearby? Pick up Moon Zion & Bryce.
