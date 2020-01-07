Maya Silver is a Utah-based writer who covers food, drink, and the environment. She has written for NPR, Earth Island Journal, Food52, and many other publications and co-authored My Parent Has Cancer and It Really Sucks, a book for teens.





A jack of all outdoor trades, she likes to downhill ski, cross country ski, rock and ice climb, mountain and road bike, hike, and trail run, among other things. Most of all, she enjoys continuing to discover more about her home: another trail in the Uintas, a new climbing crag, and that zebra that lives off Highway 40 in Park City (yes, a zebra).





Maya currently teaches in the graduate writing program at the University of Utah.