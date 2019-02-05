From sweet-smelling lavender fields and beachside restaurants to rosé vineyards and truffle markets, Moon Provence reveals a feast for the senses. Inside you’ll find:

Flexible itineraries including the best of Provence in 7 days, a day in Aix en Provence, and more

Strategic advice for art lovers, oenophiles, outdoor enthusiasts, and families

The top sights and unique experiences: Marvel at the lavender fields of Provence in full bloom, stroll through a market of fresh produce and artisan-made goods, or explore Avignon's Palais des Papes, the largest Gothic Palace in the world. Step into the world of Van Gogh's art in Arles, visit Cézanne's workplace, or have a gladiator moment in a Roman arena. Hike in Les Alpilles or Luberon Regional Parks, bike the ascent of Mont Ventoux, one of the most punishing climbs on the Tour de France, or just play a game of pétanque by the beach

The best local flavors: Sip rosé where the wine was first created, try bouillabaisse (the famous fish soup of Marseille) or the hearty beef stew daube de boeuf, or sample truffle cheeses

Honest insight from Provence local Jamie Ivey on where to eat, sleep, and discover the true spirit of the South of France

from Provence local Jamie Ivey on where to eat, sleep, and discover the true spirit of the South of France Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Focused coverage of Aix en Provence, The Luberon, Arles, Les Alpilles and the Camargue, Avignon and the Vaucluse, Marseille, and more

Thorough background information on the landscape, wildlife, history, government, and culture

Handy tools including a French phrasebook, health and safety tips, customs and conduct, and information for LGBTQ, solo, and senior travelers, as well as families and travelers with disabilities

With Moon Provence’s practical advice and insider tips, you can plan your trip your way.





