Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jamie Ivey
Jamie Ivey is the author of four award-winning travel books about life in the South of France. His books have been published globally, including American, Chinese, Dutch and Polish editions. He has also written the Luberon section of the Time Out Guide to the South of France. He has been featured frequently in the UK national press including The Times, the Daily Mail and the Daily Express. He is also frequently featured in French focused magazines.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Moon Provence
From sweet-smelling lavender fields and beachside restaurants to rosé vineyards and truffle markets, Moon Provence reveals a feast for the senses. Inside you'll find:Flexible itineraries…