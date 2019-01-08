Writer and journalist Jon Bryant lives in the south of France with his wife, the writer Ruby Soames, and their two children. Jon has traveled and written about Burma, Egypt, Sri Lanka, China, Australia, Germany, Portugal and Norway but he specializes in France, Spain, and the Mediterranean, where he has been based since 2003.





Passionate about writing, antiquing, art, cycling, and of course the French Riviera, Jon likes to nurture his curiosity by exploring hidden villages and pathways on his travels. He has written for the Daily Telegraph, The Observer, The Times, and The Independent, mainly about arts, culture, curious places and travel around the Mediterranean. He also covers the south of France for The Guardian and has written for numerous French magazines.