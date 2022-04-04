Moon Coastal Maine: With Acadia National Park
Moon Coastal Maine: With Acadia National Park

Seaside Getaways, Cycling & Paddling, Scenic Drives

by Hilary Nangle

Experience the best of Maine's spruce-studded islands, classic shoreline villages, and rugged character with Moon Coastal Maine. Inside you'll find:
  • Strategic, flexible itineraries like a long weekend Down East, five days in Acadia, and a two-week road trip
  • Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Bike through timberland forests or take a lighthouse cruise down the Kennebec River. Sample wild blueberries, farmstead cheeses, and preserves from roadside farm stands, find the best beachfront lobster shack, or mingle with locals over a "chowdah suppah." Discover maritime history in a traditional fishing village or explore pedestrian-only islands packed with hiking trails. Watch the boats sway in a quiet harbor, unwind on a sandy pocket beach sandwiched between two headlands, or immerse yourself in the secluded wilderness of Mount Desert Island and Acadia National Park
  • Honest insight from Maine native Hilary Nangle on when to go, where to eat, and where to stay, from budget campgrounds to historic inns
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Recommendations for getting there and getting around by plane, car, train, or bus
  • Thorough background on the culture, environment, wildlife, and history
With Moon's practical tips and local know-how, you can experience the best of coastal Maine.

Exploring inland? Try Moon Maine. Hitting the road? Check out Moon New England Road Trip.

