Whether you're visiting the park for a day hike or spending a long weekend under the stars, escape to the great outdoors with Moon Best of Acadia National Park. Inside you'll find:

Easy itineraries for one to three days in Acadia National Park, from a morning drive along the Park Loop Road, to a day hike on Cadillac Mountain, to a full weekend exploring the park

from a morning drive along the Park Loop Road, to a day hike on Cadillac Mountain, to a full weekend exploring the park The top hikes in Acadia: Whether you're looking to stretch your legs for a couple hours or challenge yourself to a full day hike, you'll find trailheads, detailed trail descriptions, individual maps, mileage, and elevation gains

Whether you're looking to stretch your legs for a couple hours or challenge yourself to a full day hike, you'll find trailheads, detailed trail descriptions, individual maps, mileage, and elevation gains Can't-miss experiences: Make it the perfect getaway with the best views, picnic spots, and more. Embark on a whale-watching excursion or hike along the secluded rocky shore of Isle de Haut. Sea kayak at sunset, take a leisurely bike ride through fiery fall foliage, or marvel at the tide roaring through Thunder Hole

Make it the perfect getaway with the best views, picnic spots, and more. Embark on a whale-watching excursion or hike along the secluded rocky shore of Isle de Haut. Sea kayak at sunset, take a leisurely bike ride through fiery fall foliage, or marvel at the tide roaring through Thunder Hole Stunning full-color photos and detailed maps throughout, plus a full-color foldout map

and throughout, Essential planning tips: Find out when to go, where to stay, and what to pack, plus up-to-date information on entrance fees, reservations, and safety advice

Find out when to go, where to stay, and what to pack, plus up-to-date information on entrance fees, reservations, and safety advice Expert insight from born-and-bred Mainer Hilary Nangle

Make the most of your adventure with Moon Best of Acadia National Park.



Planning a longer trip? Pick up Moon Maine. Visiting more of North America's incredible national parks? Try Moon USA National Parks.



About Moon Travel Guides: Moon was founded in 1973 to empower independent, active, and conscious travel. We prioritize local businesses, outdoor recreation, and traveling strategically and sustainably. Moon Travel Guides are written by local, expert authors with great stories to tell—and they can't wait to share their favorite places with you.

For more inspiration, follow @moonguides on social media.