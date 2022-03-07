Moon Maui
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Moon Maui

Outdoor Adventures, Local Tips, Best Beaches

by Greg Archer

Moon Travel logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781640496712

USD: $14.99  /  CAD: $18.99

ON SALE: November 22nd 2022

Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / West / Pacific (ak, Ca, Hi, Nv, Or, Wa)

PAGE COUNT: 390

ebook
Endless stretches of golden sand, legendary surf, and epic outdoor experiences: Discover the spirit of aloha with Moon Maui. Inside you'll find:
  • Flexible itineraries, from your best day in each region to a week-long Maui adventure, with coverage of neighboring islands Moloka'i and Lana'i
  • Strategic advice for backpackers, beach-lovers, adventurers, honeymooners, families, wellness-seekers, and more
  • Outdoor adventures like kayaking, hiking, and scuba-diving, plus the best beaches for swimming, surfing, and snorkeling
  • Top activities and unique experiences: Drive the famous 30-mile Road to Hana or bike through misty hidden valleys. Hike through thick bamboo forests to thundering waterfalls or to the top of a dormant volcano. Snorkel with giant green sea turtles, learn how to catch the perfect wave, or embark on a whale-watching tour. Soak up the electric energy of Front Street in Lahaina, unwind at a luxurious spa, or relax on the sand and watch the sunset with a mai tai in hand
  • The best local flavors: Chow down on fresh fish tacos from a local food truck, savor Polynesian cuisine, and sip coconut porter beer at Hawaii's largest brewery
  • Expert insight from Maui local Greg Archer on how to experience the island like an insider, support local and sustainable businesses, avoid crowds, and respectfully engage with the culture
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Background information on Maui's landscape, history, and cultural customs
  • Handy tools including a Hawaiian phrasebook, packing suggestions, and travel tips for international visitors and families with kids
With Moon's practical tips and local know-how, you can experience the best of Maui.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Travel Guide