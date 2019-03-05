Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Greg Archer
Greg Archer is a freelance writer who has lived on Maui since 2015. He’s had the privilege of getting to know his adopted home inside and out; he loves that in just a 20- or 30-minute drive, he can go from a small-town hub to a lush rainforest or the top of a dormant volcano overlooking the entire island. On any given day, you can find him enjoying the island’s kaleidoscope of adventures, from kayaking and snorkeling to ziplining and paddle boarding, or seeking out the next best sunset view. The way he sees it, there’s something unmistakably magical in the air, the water, the land, and (perhaps especially) the people that trickles down to every experience on the island.Read More
He has written about Maui in a number of media outlets, including the Huffington Post and Jetset Extra, and was an editor for luxury travel magazines such as GuestLife Monterey Bay and Canada South Magazine. His travel writing can be found in AAA’s Via Magazine and DRIFT, among others.
By the Author
Moon Maui
Endless stretches of golden sand, legendary surf, and epic outdoor experiences: Discover the true spirit of aloha with Moon Maui. Inside you'll find:Flexible itineraries, from…