The Night Before Christmas Mini Puzzles
Clement C. Moore’s timeless Christmas Eve poem comes to life with this mini puzzle set, featuring artwork from award-winning, renowned children’s book illustrator, Christian Birmingham.Read More
Kit includes:
- (2) 180-piece 6″ x 7-1/2″ mini puzzles featuring 2 scenes from The Night Before Christmas
- 32-page illustrated mini book edition of The Night Before Christmas
Trade Paperback
