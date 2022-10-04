Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Moon Tahiti & French Polynesia
Best Beaches, Local Culture, Snorkeling & Diving
Whether you’re hiking through dense forests, diving deep among coral reefs, or just kicking back on the beach, indulge in island life with Moon Tahiti & French Polynesia. Inside you’ll find:
- Flexible itineraries for solo travelers, honeymooners, and families, including two weeks experiencing the best of French Polynesia, a weeklong remote island escape, and a road trip around Tahiti
- Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Dance to the beat of Tahitian drums at a Polynesian cultural festival, admire striking views of Moorea’s volcanic landscape from Belvedere Lookout, and fall asleep under the stars from the comfort of your overwater bungalow in Bora Bora. Venture out to the Marquesas Islands for dramatic landscapes, secluded beaches, and the best handicrafts in the region, visit awe-inspiring archeological sites, and feast on delicious fresh seafood and tropical fruit
- Outdoor adventures: Get up close with migrating humpback whales and scuba dive with sharks, manta rays, sea turtles, and more. Trek along a jungle trail in search of refreshing waterfalls, paddle a traditional outrigger canoe across a bright blue lagoon, or unwind on the pink and white shores of idyllic Tikehau
- How to experience Tahiti and French Polynesia like an insider, support local and sustainable businesses, avoid over-tourism, and respectfully engage with the culture
- Expert insight from writer, photographer, and experienced diver Chantae Reden on where to eat, how to get around, and where to stay, from overwater bungalows and luxurious resorts to budget guesthouses
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Reliable background information on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and history, as well as common customs and etiquette
