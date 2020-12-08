From green forests to blackened basalt and snowy mountains to golden beaches, adventure awaits around every bend on these dramatic islands. Experience Middle Earth with Moon New Zealand. Inside you’ll find:
- Strategic itineraries including a week on both the North and South Islands, designed for hikers, cyclists, adrenaline junkies, history and culture buffs, and Lord of the Rings fans
- The top spots for outdoor adventures, like surfing, mountain biking, and trekking the Great Walks, as well as tips on how to do a New Zealand road trip. Go bungy jumping, paragliding, or jet skiing in Queensland, soak in refreshing thermal pools, or embark on a multi-day trek to rugged coasts, glacial valleys, volcanoes, and fjords
- Can’t-miss sights and unique experiences: Cruise the hypnotic black waters of the Milford Sound, spot wild dolphins, kiwis, and blue penguins, and explore the sprawling Waitomo Caves lit by twinkling glowworms. Sample local sauvignon blancs in Marlborough and craft beers in Wellington, or sip cider in the Shire. Learn about Polynesian culture and history, marvel at Maori carvings, and savor a traditional hangi
- How to experience New Zealand like an insider, support local and sustainable businesses, avoid crowds, and respectfully engage with the indigenous culture, with expert insightfrom Aukland local Jamie Christian Desplaces
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout, plus a full-color detachable map
- Reliable background information on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and history, as well as common customs and etiquette
- Travel tips: When to go, how to get around, and where to stay, plus advice for seniors, families with children, visitors with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ travelers
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use