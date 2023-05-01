Go to Hachette Book Group home

Moon Azores

Best Beaches, Diving & Kayaking, Natural Wonders

Contributors

By Carrie-Marie Bratley

By Moon Travel Guides

  ebook (Revised) $15.99 $20.99 CAD
  Trade Paperback (Revised) $21.99 $28.99 CAD

Experience the breathtaking and unspoiled islands that await just a short hop from mainland Portugal with Moon Azores. Inside you'll find:

  • Strategic, flexible itineraries for exploring individual islands or combining them into a longer trip, with coverage of Porto and Lisbon
  • The top outdoor adventures: Cave-dive into the depths of an extinct volcano, soak in a steaming hot spring, and catch some sun on Santa Maria's golden sand beaches. Dive or snorkel in crystalline waters filled with shipwrecks and colorful marine life. Spot dolphins, humpback whales, and more on an island cruise and go bird-watching on a lush São Jorge fajã. Hike to stunning viewpoints above Sete Cidades Lake or summit the epic, snow-capped Mount Pico
  • Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Stroll through sprawling gardens and secret grottoes in Terra Nostra Park or sip Gorreana tea at Europe's only tea plantation. People watch over a cup of coffee in the UNESCO historical center of Angra do Heroísmo or admire the famous mariner murals in Horta Marina. Savor fresh seafood and local charcuterie in a seaside village, browse traditional cheeses at a morning market, and sample basalt wines
  • Expert advice from long-time Portugal resident Carrie-Marie Bratley
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Background information on the landscape, history, and cultural customs of the islands
  • Handy tools such as visa information, a Portuguese phrasebook, and tips for LGBTQ+ travelers, seniors, families, and more

With Moon's practical tips and local know-how, you can experience the best of the Azores.

Heading to the mainland? Check out Moon Portugal.

On Sale
Jan 30, 2024
Page Count
400 pages
Publisher
Moon Travel
ISBN-13
9781640499959

Carrie-Marie Bratley

About the Author

Carrie-Marie Bratley moved to sunny Portugal from not-so-sunny South Yorkshire as a child, and credits Portugal's incredible weather, beaches, food, and drink for keeping her moored there. She has worked as a journalist and writer since 2004, and is a newscaster for an Algarve radio station, interpreting, researching and reporting on affairs in Portugal. 

Carrie-Marie has traveled Portugal and its islands extensively (her absolute favorite place in Portugal is the heavenly island of São Miguel in the Azores), and has expanded her travels to South Africa, the Caribbean, Morocco, and of course, the UK, which she visits frequently to fill up on the traditional British delicacy of fish and chips. She loves photography, local festivals, and an early night with a good book. Carrie-Marie is the author of Moon Lisbon & Beyond, Moon Azores, and Moon Portugal.

Moon Travel Guides

About the Author

Since 1973, Moon has been guiding travelers to unique, authentic experiences in more than 200 destinations around the world. We believe in the power of travel to connect people and enrich their lives. Our authors are local experts who share our commitment to independent businesses, local culture, and ethical travel. Moon Travel Guides are published by Avalon Travel, an imprint of Perseus Books, a Hachette Book Group company, in Berkeley, California.

