Moon Azores

Strategic, flexible itineraries for exploring individual islands or combining them into a longer trip, with coverage of Porto and Lisbon

Cave-dive into the depths of an extinct volcano, soak in a steaming hot spring, and catch some sun on Santa Maria's golden sand beaches. Dive or snorkel in crystalline waters filled with shipwrecks and colorful marine life. Spot dolphins, humpback whales, and more on an island cruise and go bird-watching on a lush São Jorge fajã. Hike to stunning viewpoints above Sete Cidades Lake or summit the epic, snow-capped Mount Pico Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Stroll through sprawling gardens and secret grottoes in Terra Nostra Park or sip Gorreana tea at Europe's only tea plantation. People watch over a cup of coffee in the UNESCO historical center of Angra do Heroísmo or admire the famous mariner murals in Horta Marina. Savor fresh seafood and local charcuterie in a seaside village, browse traditional cheeses at a morning market, and sample basalt wines

Background information on the landscape, history, and cultural customs of the islands

With Moon's practical tips and local know-how, you can experience the best of the Azores.

