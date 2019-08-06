Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Ireland
From its stirring legends to its stunning landscapes, Ireland is a living, breathing fairy-tale. Ignite your imagination with Moon Ireland. Inside you’ll find:Read More
- Flexible itineraries from a long weekend in Dublin to 9-day tours of southern, northern, and coastal Ireland that can be combined into a longer trip
- Strategic ideas for history buffs, outdoor adventurers, foodies, honeymooners, families, and more
- Unique ideas and can’t-miss experiences: Visit the Old Library at Trinity College for a look at the world’s most famous manuscript, take a breathtaking drive along the Ring of Kerry, or take in the misty magnificence of the Cliffs of Moher. Soak up the bohemian spirit of Galway City, view the historic murals of Belfast, or spend a day biking the Burren in County Clare. Visit a 6th-century monastery, the enchanting Aran Islands, or one of countless picturesque castles. Sample the best traditional cuisine, and head to a pub to order up a pint and experience Ireland’s rollicking folk music scene
- Honest insight from Ireland expert Camille DeAngelis
- Full color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Thorough background on the country’s history, landscape, government, and culture
- Helpful tools such as common local expressions, a guide to Irish cuisine and beverages, tips for traveling with children or as a senior, and suggestions for LGBTQ travel
- Focused coverage of Dublin and its surroundings (including Meath, Louth, Wicklow, and Kildare), the Southeast, Cork, Kerry, Clare and Limerick, Galway, the Northwest, and Northern Ireland
With Moon Ireland’s practical tips and local insight, you can experience the best of the Emerald Isle.
