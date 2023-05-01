Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

Moon Rome, Florence & Venice

Italy's Top Cities with the Best Day Trips

Moon Rome, Florence & Venice Open the full-size image

Contributors

By Alexei J. Cohen

By Moon Travel Guides

Formats and Prices

Price

$15.99

Price

$20.99 CAD

Format

Format:

  1. ebook (Revised) $15.99 $20.99 CAD
  2. Trade Paperback (Revised) $21.99 $28.99 CAD

Also available from:

Experience world-famous art, stroll romantic streets, and savor the flavors of Italy's top cities. Inside Moon Rome, Florence & Venice you'll find:
  • Flexible itineraries for one to five days in Rome, Florence, and Venice that can be combined into a longer trip
  • Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Cycle the Borghese park on a sunny day, learn classic Italian recipes in a cooking class, and admire masterworks by Bernini, Botticelli, and Caravaggio. Hike to sprawling hilltop views of Florence, meander through historic museums, or catch the Gregorian chants being sung at the Duomo on a Sunday morning. Stroll through Venice's fish markets, rent a kayak and explore the winding canals, and bask in the afternoon sun as you sip Negroni on a piazza
  • The best local flavors: From pizza al taglio, fritto misto, and mouthwatering pastas to seasonal vegetables and fresh seafood delicacies, get to know each city's unique culinary scene
  • Ideas for side trips, including Assisi, Siena, Pisa, and Lucca
  • Expert insight from American-turned-Roman Alexei Cohen on his adopted home country
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Background information on the landscape, history, and cultural customs of each city
  • Handy tools such as visa information, an Italian phrasebook, and tips for traveling with children or as a senior
Experience la dolce vita at your own pace with Moon Rome, Florence & Venice.

Exploring more of Italy? Try Moon Southern Italy or Moon Sicily.

Genre:

On Sale
Jan 16, 2024
Page Count
464 pages
Publisher
Moon Travel
ISBN-13
9798886470116

You May Also Like

Rick Steves Snapshot Hill Towns of Central Italy
Rick Steves Snapshot Hill Towns of Central Italy $14.99 $19.99 CAD
Rick Steves Snapshot Naples & the Amalfi Coast
Rick Steves Snapshot Naples & the Amalfi Coast $13.99 $18.99 CAD
Rick Steves Snapshot Milan & the Italian Lakes
Rick Steves Snapshot Milan & the Italian Lakes $11.99 $15.99 CAD
Rick Steves Italy for Food Lovers
Rick Steves Italy for Food Lovers $24.99 $30.99 CAD
Rick Steves Venice
Rick Steves Venice $21.99 $27.99 CAD

Alexei J. Cohen

About the Author

Alexei J. Cohen was born in New York City and learned the joy of travel at an early age. He got his first passport at 6 months old and spent childhood holidays exploring rural France. He fell in love with Italy by chance, and married an Italian after graduating from Carnegie Mellon University. Today he lives on the outskirts of Rome with his wife and two children, where he writes about Italy and shares his passion with travelers.

You can follow him on Twitter (@alexeicohen), or meet him in person at monthly gatherings in Rome to talk about all things Italy and swap experiences with fellow Italophiles.

Learn more about this author

Moon Travel Guides

About the Author

Since 1973, Moon has been guiding travelers to unique, authentic experiences in more than 200 destinations around the world. We believe in the power of travel to connect people and enrich their lives. Our authors are local experts who share our commitment to independent businesses, local culture, and ethical travel. Moon Travel Guides are published by Avalon Travel, an imprint of Perseus Books, a Hachette Book Group company, in Berkeley, California.

Learn more about this author

Travel Guide

Moon Rocky Mountain National Park
Moon Rocky Mountain National Park
Moon Colorado
Moon Colorado
Moon Glacier National Park
Moon Glacier National Park
Moon Zion & Bryce: With Arches, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, Grand Staircase-Escalante & Moab
Moon Zion & Bryce: With Arches, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, Grand Staircase-Escalante & Moab
Moon Norway
Moon Norway
Moon Oregon
Moon Oregon
Moon Morocco
Moon Morocco
Moon Best of Greece
Moon Best of Greece
Moon Baja: Tijuana to Los Cabos
Moon Baja: Tijuana to Los Cabos
Moon Blue Ridge Parkway Road Trip
Moon Blue Ridge Parkway Road Trip
Moon Portugal: With Madeira & the Azores
Moon Portugal: With Madeira & the Azores
Moon Puerto Vallarta: With Sayulita, the Riviera Nayarit & Costalegre
Moon Puerto Vallarta: With Sayulita, the Riviera Nayarit & Costalegre
Moon Wisconsin
Moon Wisconsin
Moon Galápagos Islands
Moon Galápagos Islands
The Open Road
The Open Road
Moon Costa Rica
Moon Costa Rica
Moon Michigan
Moon Michigan
Moon Puerto Rico
Moon Puerto Rico
Moon Drive & Hike Appalachian Trail
Moon Drive & Hike Appalachian Trail
Moon Israel & the West Bank: With Petra
Moon Israel & the West Bank: With Petra
Moon Phoenix, Scottsdale & Sedona
Moon Phoenix, Scottsdale & Sedona
Moon Mexico City
Moon Mexico City
Moon Northern California Road Trips
Moon Northern California Road Trips
Moon Florida Keys: With Miami & the Everglades
Moon Florida Keys: With Miami & the Everglades
Moon Southern California Road Trips
Moon Southern California Road Trips
Moon Tahiti & French Polynesia
Moon Tahiti & French Polynesia
Moon Idaho
Moon Idaho
Moon Croatia & Slovenia: With Montenegro
Moon Croatia & Slovenia: With Montenegro
Moon Asheville & the Great Smoky Mountains
Moon Asheville & the Great Smoky Mountains
Moon Southwest Road Trip
Moon Southwest Road Trip
Moon Best of Acadia
Moon Best of Acadia
Moon Best of Yellowstone & Grand Teton
Moon Best of Yellowstone & Grand Teton
Moon Yellowstone to Glacier National Park Road Trip
Moon Yellowstone to Glacier National Park Road Trip
Moon Vancouver & Canadian Rockies Road Trip
Moon Vancouver & Canadian Rockies Road Trip
Moon North Carolina: With Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Moon North Carolina: With Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Moon Tennessee: With the Smoky Mountains
Moon Tennessee: With the Smoky Mountains
Moon USA RV Adventures
Moon USA RV Adventures
Moon Iceland: With a Road Trip on the Ring Road
Moon Iceland: With a Road Trip on the Ring Road
Moon Wyoming: With Yellowstone & Grand Teton National Parks
Moon Wyoming: With Yellowstone & Grand Teton National Parks
Moon Victoria & Vancouver Island
Moon Victoria & Vancouver Island
Moon Greek Islands & Athens
Moon Greek Islands & Athens
Moon Montana: With Yellowstone National Park
Moon Montana: With Yellowstone National Park
Moon Best of Costa Rica
Moon Best of Costa Rica
Moon Alaska
Moon Alaska
Moon Pacific Coast Highway Road Trip
Moon Pacific Coast Highway Road Trip
Moon Coastal Maine: With Acadia National Park
Moon Coastal Maine: With Acadia National Park
Moon Banff National Park
Moon Banff National Park
Moon Montana & Wyoming: With Yellowstone, Grand Teton & Glacier National Parks
Moon Montana & Wyoming: With Yellowstone, Grand Teton & Glacier National Parks
Moon Florida Gulf Coast
Moon Florida Gulf Coast
Moon Anchorage, Denali & the Kenai Peninsula
Moon Anchorage, Denali & the Kenai Peninsula
Moon Maui
Moon Maui
Moon Hudson Valley & the Catskills
Moon Hudson Valley & the Catskills
Moon South Dakota’s Black Hills: With Mount Rushmore & Badlands National Park
Moon South Dakota’s Black Hills: With Mount Rushmore & Badlands National Park
Moon Canadian Rockies: With Banff & Jasper National Parks
Moon Canadian Rockies: With Banff & Jasper National Parks
Moon USA National Parks
Moon USA National Parks
Moon Japan
Moon Japan
Moon Arizona & the Grand Canyon
Moon Arizona & the Grand Canyon
Moon New Mexico
Moon New Mexico
Moon Nashville
Moon Nashville
Moon Yellowstone & Grand Teton
Moon Yellowstone & Grand Teton
Moon Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Moon Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Moon Best of Grand Canyon
Moon Best of Grand Canyon
Moon Denver, Boulder & Colorado Springs
Moon Denver, Boulder & Colorado Springs
Moon Joshua Tree & Palm Springs
Moon Joshua Tree & Palm Springs
Moon Scotland
Moon Scotland
Moon California Camping
Moon California Camping
Moon Ohio
Moon Ohio
Moon Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard & Nantucket
Moon Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard & Nantucket
Moon Egypt
Moon Egypt
Moon Camino de Santiago
Moon Camino de Santiago
Moon Normandy & Brittany
Moon Normandy & Brittany
Moon Southern Italy
Moon Southern Italy
Moon U.S. & Canadian Rocky Mountains Road Trip
Moon U.S. & Canadian Rocky Mountains Road Trip
Moon Amsterdam, Brussels & Bruges
Moon Amsterdam, Brussels & Bruges
Moon Prague, Vienna & Budapest
Moon Prague, Vienna & Budapest
Moon Charleston & Savannah
Moon Charleston & Savannah
Moon Monterey & Carmel
Moon Monterey & Carmel
Moon Amalfi Coast
Moon Amalfi Coast
Moon New England Road Trip
Moon New England Road Trip
Moon Portugal
Moon Portugal
Moon Nova Scotia, New Brunswick & Prince Edward Island
Moon Nova Scotia, New Brunswick & Prince Edward Island
Moon Newfoundland & Labrador
Moon Newfoundland & Labrador
Moon Columbia River Gorge & Mount Hood
Moon Columbia River Gorge & Mount Hood
Moon Costa Rica
Moon Costa Rica
Moon Yosemite, Sequoia & Kings Canyon
Moon Yosemite, Sequoia & Kings Canyon
Moon Utah
Moon Utah
Moon Death Valley National Park
Moon Death Valley National Park
Moon Arches & Canyonlands National Parks
Moon Arches & Canyonlands National Parks
Moon USA State by State
Moon USA State by State
Moon New Zealand
Moon New Zealand
Moon Acadia National Park
Moon Acadia National Park
Moon Route 66 Road Trip
Moon Route 66 Road Trip
Moon Zion & Bryce: With Arches, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, Grand Staircase-Escalante & Moab
Moon Zion & Bryce: With Arches, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, Grand Staircase-Escalante & Moab
Moon Atlantic Canada
Moon Atlantic Canada
Moon Tokyo, Kyoto & Hiroshima
Moon Tokyo, Kyoto & Hiroshima
Moon Santa Fe, Taos & Albuquerque
Moon Santa Fe, Taos & Albuquerque