Go to Hachette Book Group home
Join the Club!
Search
Site Preferences
PromotionSave 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23
Moon Rome, Florence & Venice
Italy's Top Cities with the Best Day Trips
Contributors
Formats and Prices
Price$15.99
Price$20.99 CAD
Format
Format:
- ebook (Revised) $15.99 $20.99 CAD
- Trade Paperback (Revised) $21.99 $28.99 CAD
Also available from:
- Flexible itineraries for one to five days in Rome, Florence, and Venice that can be combined into a longer trip
- Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Cycle the Borghese park on a sunny day, learn classic Italian recipes in a cooking class, and admire masterworks by Bernini, Botticelli, and Caravaggio. Hike to sprawling hilltop views of Florence, meander through historic museums, or catch the Gregorian chants being sung at the Duomo on a Sunday morning. Stroll through Venice's fish markets, rent a kayak and explore the winding canals, and bask in the afternoon sun as you sip Negroni on a piazza
- The best local flavors: From pizza al taglio, fritto misto, and mouthwatering pastas to seasonal vegetables and fresh seafood delicacies, get to know each city's unique culinary scene
- Ideas for side trips, including Assisi, Siena, Pisa, and Lucca
- Expert insight from American-turned-Roman Alexei Cohen on his adopted home country
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Background information on the landscape, history, and cultural customs of each city
- Handy tools such as visa information, an Italian phrasebook, and tips for traveling with children or as a senior
Exploring more of Italy? Try Moon Southern Italy or Moon Sicily.
Genre:
- On Sale
- Jan 16, 2024
- Page Count
- 464 pages
- Publisher
- Moon Travel
- ISBN-13
- 9798886470116
Newsletter Signup
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use