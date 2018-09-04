Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Minneapolis & St. Paul
Bustling, modern, and hip, the Twin Cities are far from hibernating. See what makes them shine year-round with a local in Moon Minneapolis & St. Paul.Read More
- Explore the Twin Cities: Navigate by neighborhood or by activity, with color-coded maps of the most interesting neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul
- See the Sights: Browse contemporary art at the Walker Art Center and Sculpture Garden (and play mini-golf on the roof!), learn about local history at the Minnesota State Capitol, shop at the Mall of America, or stroll along the banks of Lake Calhoun
- Get a Taste of the City: Pop into a hole-in-the-wall Vietnamese restaurant on Eat Street, sample the flavors of Minnesota’s Polish past, order from a fusion food truck, or grab a table at an innovative farm-to-table restaurant
- Bars and Nightlife: Catch a performance at the Dakota Jazz Club, see where Prince got his start, sip fruity concoctions at a tiki bar, find the best spots for microbrews, or visit the Twin Cities’ most popular gay bars
- Local Expertise: Minneapolis local Tricia Cornell shares insider know-how on her two favorite cities
- Itineraries and Day Trips: Explore nearby Stillwater, Duluth, and Lake Superior, or follow city itineraries designed for budget travelers, outdoor adventurers, and more
- Full-Color Photos and Detailed Maps
- Handy Tools: Moon provides background information on the history and culture of the Twin Cities
See the Twin Cities with a local with Moon Minneapolis & St. Paul.
Exploring more Midwest cities? Try Moon Chicago. Craving some fresh air? Check out Moon 75 Great Hikes Minneapolis & St. Paul.
