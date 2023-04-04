Moon Colorado

Strategic itineraries including a two-week road trip and quick getaways, with suggestions for outdoor adventurers, winter sports enthusiasts, history buffs, road-trippers, foodies, and more

The top activities and unique experiences: Explore ancient pueblos or Wild West ghost towns, soak in a steaming hot spring, and spot wild elk, horses, and foxes. Savor fresh flavors at a farm-to-table restaurant and kick back with some of Colorado's delicious local microbrews

Outdoor adventures: Go white-water rafting or kayaking on a rushing river, and hike slickrock trails to awe-inspiring views of snow-capped mountain peaks. Ski the deep powder of some of the country's top resorts and relax with a delicious après-ski drink

Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Local insight from a lifelong adventurer Terri Cook on when to go, what to pack, and where to stay, from campsites and motels to B&Bs and resort lodges

Reliable background on the culture, weather, wildlife, and history, plus tips on getting there and getting around by car, train, and public transportation

Recommendations for families, LGBTQ+ travelers, seniors, international visitors, and travelers with disabilities

Full coverage of Denver, Boulder and the Northern Front Range, Rocky Mountain National Park, Steamboat Springs and Northwest Colorado, Vail and the Central Rockies, Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley, Mesa Verde and the Southwest, Colorado Springs and the Southeast

