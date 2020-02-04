Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Elf
Meet the Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy‘s festive cousin: Tube Elf!Read More
He’s holly. He’s jolly. He’s perfect for gifting or for adorning your mantle this Christmas. He’s the Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Elf! Box includes:
- A 17-inch waving tube elf with fan in base to let him wave, dance, flail, and spread cheer with you all holiday season
- An illustrated mini book exploring the fascinating (imagined) origins of the mini tube elf
Never has so much joy come in such a small package.
PLEASE NOTE: This product can be powered by a 9-volt battery or by a specific AC adapter. (Battery nor AC adapter included with purchase.) Please read and follow the instructions included in the box to ensure optimal performance.
If using a battery:
If using an AC adapter, it must follow the below specifications:
- A rechargable Ni-MH battery is recommended for best performance and is a more cost-effective alternative to a common Alkaline (single-use) battery.
- If using an Alkaline battery, it must be NEW and preferably a PREMIUM brand.
- DO NOT use a Carbon-Zinc battery (often labeled “Heavy-Duty”). This type of battery cannot produce enough power to operate the motor.
- To get the most life out of the battery, use in intervals no greater than 5 to 10 minutes. Operating in this manner will yield approximately 45 minutes of use.
- If your tube guy begins to get stuck in a downward position, it is time to replace the battery or recharge if using a rechargeable battery.
- Input: AC 100-240V (50-60 Hz)
- Output: DC 9V (1A or 2A)
Trade Paperback
