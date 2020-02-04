Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Elf

A rechargable Ni-MH battery is recommended for best performance and is a more cost-effective alternative to a common Alkaline (single-use) battery.

If using an Alkaline battery, it must be NEW and preferably a PREMIUM brand.

DO NOT use a Carbon-Zinc battery (often labeled “Heavy-Duty”). This type of battery cannot produce enough power to operate the motor.

To get the most life out of the battery, use in intervals no greater than 5 to 10 minutes. Operating in this manner will yield approximately 45 minutes of use.

If your tube guy begins to get stuck in a downward position, it is time to replace the battery or recharge if using a rechargeable battery.

Input: AC 100-240V (50-60 Hz)

Output: DC 9V (1A or 2A)

