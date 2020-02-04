Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy Saves Christmas

by

Illustrated by

In Flailing at Life, Toby the Tube Guy divulged his surprisingly poignant life advice. Now, fans can read along as Toby returns in his first narrative feature: The Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy Saves Christmas!

When Toby stumbles upon a sleepy Midwestern town on Christmas Eve, he’s shocked at the state of things: no cheer, no dancing, no joy. The town, he finds out, hasn’t been able to get Santa’s attention for decades. Toby knows how to stand out, but can he save the day — and give the townspeople the Christmas they deserve? Flip open this book’s fun lenticular cover to find out.
Genre: Fiction / Humor / Form / Pictorial

On Sale: October 6th 2020

Price: $16 / $22 (CAD)

Page Count: 30

ISBN-13: 9780762470372

Board book
