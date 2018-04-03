Share your love on Valentine’s Day (and every day) with a unique and romantic fortune cookie keepsake!
The Love Fortune Cookie is the perfect way to create a new tradition of love with your own special fortune to share back and forth or as an every day treat with the one you love.
In the kit:
- one-of-a-kind, gold plated fortune cookie box
- a 88-page mini book, including more than 100 love fortunes to tear out and share
