Moon Rome Walks
Experience Rome like a local: on foot! Enjoy a passeggiata through the vibrant streets and cobblestone alleyways of the Eternal City, an ancient capital bustling with modern life. Inside you’ll find:Read More
Check out our guides to more of the world’s best cities, so you can hit the ground running! Also available: Moon Barcelona Walks, Moon Berlin Walks, Moon New York Walks, Moon Amsterdam Walks, Moon Paris Walks, and Moon London Walks.
- Six customizable walks through the city’s hippest neighborhoods, including Prati, Trastevere, Monti, and more, with color-coded stops and turn-by-turn directions
- Foldout maps of each route and a removable full-city map, in a handy, portable guide
- “Top Ten” lists for restaurants, famous film locations, Sunday activities, and nightlife
- The top sights and unique local experiences: Wander along winding side streets and find traditional artisans, rare antiques, and trendy boutiques. Walk past the designer displays on Via dei Condotti, take a romantic evening stroll through the Villa Borghese, or people-watch from the Spanish Steps. Admire world-famous works by Bernini and Michelangelo, tour the Roman Forum and the Colosseum, or throw a coin into the Trevi Fountain. Mingle with locals at a Sunday market, find the best neighborhood pizza al taglio, and discover innovative restaurants, trendy wine bars, and the city’s most popular nightclubs
- Public transportation options, including the metro, public buses, and taxis
- Practical tips for first-time visitors, such as where you’ll need to make a reservation, public holidays, and getting to and from the airport
