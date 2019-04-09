Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon London Walks
Whether you’re shopping on the high street, strolling lively street markets, or admiring renowned modern art, experience London like a local: on foot!Read More
Hit the ground running with more Walks guides, like Moon Barcelona Walks, Moon Berlin Walks, Moon New York Walks, Moon Paris Walks, Moon Amsterdam Walks, and Moon Rome Walks.
- Walk through the city’s coolest neighborhoods like Shoreditch, Chelsea, Marylebone, and more, with color-coded stops and turn-by-turn directions
- Find your scene with top ten lists of the best restaurants, nightlife, markets, museums, and more
- Get to know the real London on six customizable walks: Find funky vintage treasures in Shoreditch or treat yourself at an upscale department store like Harrods. Make your way to the Tate Modern and other world-famous art galleries, take in London’s history at Westminster Abbey, and watch the changing of the guards at Buckingham Palace. Take a leisurely stroll through Regent’s Park, enjoy afternoon tea at a stylish hotel, or grab a pint and some fish and chips before heading to the theatre. Sip craft cocktails in an old train station, discover the hippest new gastropub, or watch the sun set over the city from a chic rooftop bar
- Escape the crowds at locally-loved spots and under-the-radar favorites
- Explore on the go with foldout maps of each walking route and a removable full-city map, all in a handy guide that fits in your pocket
Hit the ground running with more Walks guides, like Moon Barcelona Walks, Moon Berlin Walks, Moon New York Walks, Moon Paris Walks, Moon Amsterdam Walks, and Moon Rome Walks.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use