Explore the colorful reefs, volcanic canyons, emerald rainforests, and unspoiled beaches of this sparkling archipelago with Moon Fiji. Inside you’ll find:
  • Flexible itineraries including four days on Taveuni Island, five days of island-hopping in the Yasawas, and the ten-day best of Fiji
  • Strategic advice for outdoor adventurers, diving enthusiasts, honeymooners, foodies, and more, with guidance on which island is right for you
  • Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Go scuba-diving and spot barracuda, manta rays, and dolphins. Hike the rain-filled crater of a dormant volcano, raft down the thrilling Navua River, or zip-line through old-growth yesi forests. Share an intoxicating bowl of kava with new friends, tour an inland sugar plantation, or immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of indigenous peoples at a VOU dance performance. Sample fresh papaya, passionfruit, and mangoes from local growers or go off the grid in a traditional Fijian village, where you can practice mountainside yoga and learn to river fish with locals
  • Expert insight: Minal Hajratwala, a writer with lifelong family ties to Fiji, recommends where to eat, how to get around, and where to stay, from guest cottages and beach bungalows to luxurious resorts
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Reliable background information on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and history, as well as common customs, etiquette, and basic Fijian and Hindi phrasebooks
  • Handy tips for families, seniors, students, and travelers with disabilities, plus ideas for traveling sustainably and engaging with the culture
With Moon Fiji’s practical tips and local know-how, you can experience the best of Fiji.

Genre: Travel / Travel / Australia & Oceania

On Sale: May 14th 2019

Price: $14.99 / $18.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 400

ISBN-13: 9781640492967

