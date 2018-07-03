Explore the colorful reefs, volcanic canyons, emerald rainforests, and unspoiled beaches of this sparkling archipelago with Moon Fiji. Inside you’ll find:

Flexible itineraries including four days on Taveuni Island, five days of island-hopping in the Yasawas, and the ten-day best of Fiji

Strategic advice for outdoor adventurers, diving enthusiasts, honeymooners, foodies, and more, with guidance on which island is right for you

Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Go scuba-diving and spot barracuda, manta rays, and dolphins. Hike the rain-filled crater of a dormant volcano, raft down the thrilling Navua River, or zip-line through old-growth yesi forests. Share an intoxicating bowl of kava with new friends, tour an inland sugar plantation, or immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of indigenous peoples at a VOU dance performance. Sample fresh papaya, passionfruit, and mangoes from local growers or go off the grid in a traditional Fijian village, where you can practice mountainside yoga and learn to river fish with locals

Expert insight: Minal Hajratwala, a writer with lifelong family ties to Fiji, recommends where to eat, how to get around, and where to stay, from guest cottages and beach bungalows to luxurious resorts

Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Reliable background information on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and history, as well as common customs, etiquette, and basic Fijian and Hindi phrasebooks

Handy tips for families, seniors, students, and travelers with disabilities, plus ideas for traveling sustainably and engaging with the culture

With Moon Fiji’s practical tips and local know-how, you can experience the best of Fiji.





