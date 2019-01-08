Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Wonder Woman: Magnets, Pin, and Book Set
Channel the strength and power of Wonder Woman with this collectible set. Kit includes:Read More
- Enamel pin of the Wonder Woman logo and shield
- 5 full-color magnets of Wonder Woman empowering phrases and artwork, housed in display sleeves
- 48-page book following Wonder Woman’s adventures in films, featuring full-color photography and art throughout
- Keepsake box with magnet closure
Trade Paperback
