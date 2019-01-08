Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Wonder Woman: Magnets, Pin, and Book Set

by

Channel the strength and power of Wonder Woman with this collectible set. Kit includes:
  • Enamel pin of the Wonder Woman logo and shield
  • 5 full-color magnets of Wonder Woman empowering phrases and artwork, housed in display sleeves
  • 48-page book following Wonder Woman’s adventures in films, featuring full-color photography and art throughout
  • Keepsake box with magnet closure
Genre: Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Superheroes

On Sale: September 17th 2019

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780762468324

Trade Paperback
