Cozy beach towns, deliciously fresh seafood, and a buzzing art scene: discover the best of the Ocean State with Moon Rhode Island. Inside you’ll find:

Flexible, strategic itineraries including a weeklong tour of the state and a coastal weekend getaway, with ideas for families, foodies, beachgoers, and art lovers

The top sights and unique experiences: Admire the elegant mansions of Newport, relax on the beach in South County, or take a sailing lesson. Stroll through Providence's Waterplace Park or take a seaside hike on Block Island. Visit a world-class museum, gallery-hop in College Hill, or check out the underground music scene. Feast on authentic Italian food in Federal Hill or try one of Rhode Island's iconic foods, like quahogs or stuffies

Honest advice from longtime local Liz Lee on when to go, how to get around, where to eat, and where to stay, from budget-friendly hotels to historic inns

Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Handy tools including tips for seniors, visitors with disabilities, and traveling with kids

In-depth background on the culture, history, weather, and wildlife

Full coverage of Providence, Newport, Block Island, the East Bay and Sakonnet, and South County

Seeing more of New England? Pick up Moon Boston or Moon Maine. Driving through? Check out Moon New England Road Trip.