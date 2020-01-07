Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Moon Austin, San Antonio & the Hill Country

Embrace your inner cowboy and discover the heart of the Lone Star State with Moon Austin, San Antonio & the Hill Country. Inside you’ll find:
  • Flexible itineraries, from a long weekend in Austin to a road trip through Hill Country
  • Strategic advice for music lovers, history buffs, families, and more
  • Unique and authentic experiences: Two-step at a local honky-tonk, or explore the folk and contemporary art scenes. Catch a live show in one of Austin’s countless famed venues, or a UT Longhorn game in a jam-packed stadium. Hike or bike around the many trails, lakes, and streams of Hill Country, or spot roaming bison and antelope on your way to a local winery. Explore the rich Latino heritage of San Antonio, and visit the historic Alamo or the Spanish missions
  • Expert tips from Austin local Justin Marler
  • Honest advice on where to stay, where to eat (including the best BBQ joints!), and how to get around by car or public transportation
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Detailed background on the culture and history, geography, and regional vernacular
Experience the best of Austin, San Antonio & the Hill Country with Moon’s practical tips and local insight.

Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / South / West South Central (ar, La, Ok, Tx)

On Sale: September 29th 2020

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 248

ISBN-13: 9781640499317

