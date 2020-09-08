The viral chonk cat trend gets a fun twist with this unique kit featuring mini chonk cats nesting dolls.
Purrfect for your home or the office, cat lovers and chonk cat enthusiasts alike can embrace their love for chub-tastic felines with this one-of-a-kind collectible set.
This fun kit includes three adorable chonk cats nesting dolls and a mini book celebrating chonk cats in all their glory and featuring the iconic chonky cat body mass index chart.
Purrfect for your home or the office, cat lovers and chonk cat enthusiasts alike can embrace their love for chub-tastic felines with this one-of-a-kind collectible set.
This fun kit includes three adorable chonk cats nesting dolls and a mini book celebrating chonk cats in all their glory and featuring the iconic chonky cat body mass index chart.
More Mini Kits To Love
Cats on Catnip
This mini kit includes everything you need to grow your own catnip at home. There are few things more adorable and hilarious than cats on…
Phrenology Cat
Read your cat's mind with this adorable miniature phrenology bust!Have you ever wondered why your cat acts a certain way, has such an attitude, or…
Cat-a-Pult
Launch mini cats into the air with this fun desktop game with a cat lover's twist! SPECIFICATIONS: Includes a 3-1/2 x 1-1/2 inch mini cat-a-pult, 3 1-inch…
Lucky Cat
Originating in Japanese culture, Lucky Cat, or maneki-neko, is regarded as a charm that brings good fortune to its owner. Included herein is a mini…