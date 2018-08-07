Whether you’re rambling down Las Ramblas or making your way down the Gran Via, take your time getting to know Spain’s top cities with Moon Barcelona & Madrid. Inside you’ll find:
- Flexible itineraries for up to a week in Barcelona or Madrid that can be combined into a 2-week trip, including day trips to Montserrat, the Penedès wine region, Toledo, and more
- Strategic advice for foodies, art lovers, history buffs, and more
- Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Marvel at Gaudi’s architectural masterpiece Sagrada Familia, stroll through the baroque Royal Palace, or contemplate Picasso’s Guernica and Velázquez’s Las Meninas. Cheer for the home team at a fútbol match, people-watch from a sunny café terrace, or climb to the top of Mount Tibidabo and explore the lush surrounding park
- Savor the flavors of Barcelona and Madrid: Sample mouthwatering jamon or zumo at a sprawling market or snag a table at a Michelin-starred restaurant. Post up with the locals at a no-frills tapas joint, sip authentic vermouth, or snack on the catch of the day at a beach-front bar
- Honest suggestions from Madrid local Jessica Jones
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Background information on the landscape, history, and cultural customs of each city
- Handy tools such as visa information, Spanish and Catalan phrasebooks, and local insight for solo travelers, visitors with disabilities, seniors, LGBTQ travelers, travelers of color, and families with children
For more of Europe’s best cities, try Moon Rome, Florence & Venice.