Jessica Jones

Jessica Jones grew up in the North East of England and loved adventuring from an early age, from cycling in the countryside surrounding her hometown of Stockton-on-Tees to exploring the hills of the North Yorkshire Moors. She developed a passion for geography thanks to her dad quizzing her on capital cities when she was young, sparking a fascination with other countries and cultures (as well as the useful knowledge that Madrid was, indeed, the capital of Spain).



She first lived abroad, in France and Chile, while studying French and Spanish at Durham University. Upon moving to Madrid in 2014 to work as a journalist covering Spanish news, travel and features for a British and international audience, Jessica immediately fell in love with the city’s laid-back lifestyle and fantastic terrace and tapas culture.



She has covered many of the biggest recent news and travel stories in Spain for publications including the i newspaper, The Telegraph, BBC Travel, Momondo and Culture Trip.



In her spare time, Jessica loves exploring Madrid and beyond, from marvelling at the great masters in Madrid’s Prado Museum to checking out the latest street art in the Gràcia neighborhood of Barcelona. She is a dedicated foodie and loves exploring markets, classic tapas bars and hidden food gems.



Follow Jessica’s adventures on Twitter (@jessicajones590) and Instagram (@jessjonestravels).