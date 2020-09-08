Moon Acadia National Park

Explore the pine-lined mountain trails, serene ponds, and rugged island coasts of Maine's stunning Acadia National Park with Moon. Inside you'll find:
Find your adventure in Acadia National Park with Moon.
Exploring the rest of Maine? Try Moon Maine or Moon Coastal Maine.
- Flexible itineraries for every season, from the best of Acadia in one day to a two-week road trip, designed for day hikers, campers, families, outdoor adventurers, and more
- The best hikes in Acadia: Detailed descriptions, mileage and elevation gains, and difficulty ratings
- Experience the outdoors: Embark on a whale-watching excursion to spot humpbacks, minke whales, porpoises, and puffins. Climb the pink granite steps to Huguenot Head or hike along the secluded rocky shore of Isle de Haut. Sea kayak at sunset, take a leisurely bike ride through fiery fall foliage, or cross-country ski along miles of carriage trails. Take a swim in Echo Lake, summit Cadillac Mountain, and marvel at the tide roaring through Thunder Hole
- Explore around Acadia: Munch on a hot popover with tea, feast on freshly caught lobster, and sip a cold beer at a local microbrewery. Shop for antiques and local artisan goods or wander through the galleries in downtown Bar Harbor. Discover Maine's rich history, admire the coastline from atop a towering lighthouse, and take a scenic drive along Park Loop Road
- How to get there: Up-to-date information on gateway towns, park entrances, fees, reservations, and tours
- Where to stay in and outside the park, from forested campgrounds to historic inns
- Planning tips: When to go, what to pack, safety information, and how to avoid the crowds, with full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Expert insight from born-and-bred Mainer Hilary Nangle
- Helpful background on Acadia's wildlife, terrain, culture, and history
