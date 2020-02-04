Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Dallas & Fort Worth
Whether you’re looking for world-class art or chicken-fried steak, discover what sets DFW apart with Moon Dallas & Fort Worth. Inside you’ll find:Read More
Looking to explore more of the Lone Star State? Try Moon Austin, San Antonio & the Hill Country, or Moon Texas.
- Flexible itineraries, from a weekend in Dallas to a longer trip exploring the region
- The top sights and unique experiences: Tour landmarks of both cities’ infamous outlaw history, museum-hop in the Dallas Arts District, or hit the indie shops in Bishop Arts. Watch the cattle-drive at the Fort Worth Stockyards, learn how to line dance, or risk a ride on a mechanical bull
- The best local flavors: Dig into barbecue or Tex-Mex (with a margarita, or two), hit the food trucks in Klyde Warren Park for stunning skyline views, try tacos from a roadside stand, or indulge in chicken-fried steak
- Local insight from born-and-bred Dallas expert Emily Toman
- Full-color, vibrant photos and detailed maps throughout
- Reliable background on culture and history, geography, and regional vernacular
Looking to explore more of the Lone Star State? Try Moon Austin, San Antonio & the Hill Country, or Moon Texas.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use