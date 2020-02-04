Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Moon Dallas & Fort Worth

Moon Dallas & Fort Worth

by

Whether you’re looking for world-class art or chicken-fried steak, discover what sets DFW apart with Moon Dallas & Fort Worth. Inside you’ll find:
  • Flexible itineraries, from a weekend in Dallas to a longer trip exploring the region
  • The top sights and unique experiences: Tour landmarks of both cities’ infamous outlaw history, museum-hop in the Dallas Arts District, or hit the indie shops in Bishop Arts. Watch the cattle-drive at the Fort Worth Stockyards, learn how to line dance, or risk a ride on a mechanical bull
  • The best local flavors: Dig into barbecue or Tex-Mex (with a margarita, or two), hit the food trucks in Klyde Warren Park for stunning skyline views, try tacos from a roadside stand, or indulge in chicken-fried steak
  • Local insight from born-and-bred Dallas expert Emily Toman
  • Full-color, vibrant photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Reliable background on culture and history, geography, and regional vernacular
With Moon Dallas & Fort Worth’s practical tips and expert advice, you can plan your trip your way.

Looking to explore more of the Lone Star State? Try Moon Austin, San Antonio & the Hill Country, or Moon Texas.
Read More

Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / South / West South Central (ar, La, Ok, Tx)

On Sale: October 13th 2020

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 256

ISBN-13: 9781640493919

Moon Travel logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Travel Guide