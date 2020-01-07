Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Crayola Enamel Pin Set
Color your world and display your love for Crayola on your backpack or jacket with this exclusive enamel pin set!Read More
Housed in this charming magnetic-closure box are:
- Three enamel pins: Two 1.5″ pins of Crayola crayons (Tickle Me Pink and Denim) and one 1.75″ pin of a classic Crayola crayon box
- A colorfully illustrated mini book on the history of Crayola crayons
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use