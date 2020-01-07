Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Crayola Enamel Pin Set

Crayola Enamel Pin Set

by

Color your world and display your love for Crayola on your backpack or jacket with this exclusive enamel pin set!

Housed in this charming magnetic-closure box are:
  • Three enamel pins: Two 1.5″ pins of Crayola crayons (Tickle Me Pink and Denim) and one 1.75″ pin of a classic Crayola crayon box
  • A colorfully illustrated mini book on the history of Crayola crayons
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Art / Popular Culture

On Sale: September 15th 2020

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780762470532

Hachette Logo Large
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

RP Minis